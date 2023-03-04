Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expands By 33.3%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&P Global Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $346.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,173. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day moving average is $344.38. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

