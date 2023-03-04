Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Drops By 20.5%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SBIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,213. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBIG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

