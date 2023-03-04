Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Drops By 20.5%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
SpringBig Stock Down 2.5 %
SBIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,213. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SpringBig
SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringBig (SBIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.