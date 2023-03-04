Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 11.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 24,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,067. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

