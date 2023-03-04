Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 11.5%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 24,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,067. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
