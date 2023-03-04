ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart Sells 11,986 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

