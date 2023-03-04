Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 164,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,334. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

