SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.47

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $564.00 million and approximately $181.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,243.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002870 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,825,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,106,540 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,825,344.7363875 with 1,204,106,540.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44131204 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $146,416,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

