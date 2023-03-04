SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

