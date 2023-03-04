Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.5 %

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 1,614,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

