Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
