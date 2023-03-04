Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 308,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,497,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

