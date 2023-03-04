Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Price Target to C$16.00

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.53. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

