Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Price Target to C$16.00

Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.53. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.