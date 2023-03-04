Stifel Nicolaus Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $118.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
