Stifel Nicolaus Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $118.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

