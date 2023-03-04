StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

