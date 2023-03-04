Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124.24

Substratum (SUB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $146,581.98 and $124.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00220056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,440.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036714 USD and is down -24.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

