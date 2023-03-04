Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDACW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 13,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDACW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 447,244 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 636,855 shares during the last quarter.

