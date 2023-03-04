Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 307,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

SNPX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 31,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

