T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,893,600.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

