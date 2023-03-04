Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.47.
Taboola.com Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.