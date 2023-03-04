Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $856.26 million, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

