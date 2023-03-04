TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

TaskUs Trading Up 2.3 %

TaskUs stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

