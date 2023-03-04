TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Guggenheim

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.71. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

