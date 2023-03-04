Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

