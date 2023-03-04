Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.