Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
Shares of TWKS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
