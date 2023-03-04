Toncoin Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00010419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.99 billion and approximately $41.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039791 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,457.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42545153 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $45,272,438.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.