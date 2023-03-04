Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

TREX stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

