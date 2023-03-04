Tribe Hits Market Capitalization of $116.21 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $116.21 million and $467,776.33 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars.

