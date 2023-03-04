TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

