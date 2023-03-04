TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 0.80.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.