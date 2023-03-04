Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

