Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.32 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and $712,995.39 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

