Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $464,810.60 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,245.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00397642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00657872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00556516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00170322 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,565,400 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

