Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Vimeo Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
