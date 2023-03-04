Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VMEO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.