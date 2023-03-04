Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($123.40) to €117.00 ($124.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

