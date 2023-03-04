Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
WMK opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. Weis Markets has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $95.57.
Weis Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
