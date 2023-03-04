Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. Weis Markets has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $95.57.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weis Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

