WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 38.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Trading Up 7.3 %

WKEY stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

Featured Articles

