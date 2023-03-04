Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

WF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 44,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,557. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

