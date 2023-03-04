Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Separately, Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday.
WF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 44,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,557. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
