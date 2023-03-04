Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

