Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Natixis raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

