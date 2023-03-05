1,451,668 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,451,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,014,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

