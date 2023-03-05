3,255 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $474,463,000 after purchasing an additional 139,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,151,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $581,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.56. 2,863,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,628. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $446.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

