57,955 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.