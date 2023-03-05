72,500 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

WU opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

