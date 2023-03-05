Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY opened at $15.07 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADYEY. New Street Research began coverage on Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,595.74) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,840.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

