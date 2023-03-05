Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday.

Aixtron Stock Up 4.5 %

Aixtron stock opened at €28.92 ($30.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €16.28 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €32.21 ($34.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

