Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €28.92 ($30.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.45 and its 200 day moving average is €27.01. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €16.28 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €32.21 ($34.27).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

