Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 10,437,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Stories

