Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock worth $116,621 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

