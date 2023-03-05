Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.73.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

