Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 440,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 264,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,481.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

