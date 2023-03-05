Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ARIS stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $789.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,377.00 and a beta of 2.01.
ARIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
