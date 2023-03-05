Audius Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.88 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $266.91 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

