Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 312,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

