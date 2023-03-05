Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 382 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.13) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.85).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 323 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.42.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

